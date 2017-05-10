MLB: Adam Eaton begins rehab on knee

Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton has undergone surgery to repair his torn left anterior cruciate ligament and started a rehabilitation program Wednesday that is expected to last six to nine months.

The injury occurred April 28 in a game against the New York Mets, when Eaton stepped on first base awkwardly while beating out an infield hit.

Eaton was batting .287 with two homers and a .393 on-base percentage when the injury occurred.

The Kansas City Royals promoted Seth Maness from triple-A Omaha, less than nine months after the right-hander had ligament surgery on his pitching elbow. Kansas City optioned pitcher Jake Junis to the Pacific Coast League club and designated infielder Christian Colon and first baseman-outfielder Peter O’Brien for assignment. ...

With Miami’s Adeiny Hechavarria and J.T. Riddle injured, two-time All-Star second baseman Dee Gordon started at shortstop Wednesday, the first time he has played the position since 2013.