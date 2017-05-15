MLB notes: Rangers will be missing Carlos Gomez

Texas Rangers center fielder Carlos Gomez will be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a right hamstring strain, his team said.

Gomez, who is batting .246 with four home runs and 13 RBIs, underwent an MRI and was examined by Dr. Keith Meister on Monday, a day after the outfielder was hurt in a 6-4 win over Oakland. He’s being placed on the disabled list.

Gomez scored from second base on Delino DeShields’ infield single in the seventh inning, lunging toward the plate to avoid a bat that was still on the ground.

Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto will undergo arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies from his right elbow Tuesday, the team announced. His recovery is expected to take at least 12 weeks. Kevan Smith and Omar Narvaez will share catching duties. ...

The San Francisco Giants placed Hunter Pence (.243, 16 RBIs) on the 10-day DL because of a strained left hamstring. The move is retroactive to Saturday. Outfielder Mac Williamson was recalled. ...

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock (.299) was put on the 10-day DL because of a grade one right groin strain.