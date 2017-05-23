MLB: Cubs to pay for more cameras

The Chicago Cubs are providing $1 million to the city to help pay for an expansion of video surveillance around Wrigley Field.

Officials said Tuesday that Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management & Communications will install 30 cameras around the ballpark and within several blocks of the facility.

The announcement follows the terrorist attack at a stadium in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.

The Seattle Mariners activated second baseman Robinson Cano from the 10-day disabled list before the opener of a three-game set against the Washington Nationals, who brought up pitcher Joe Ross from the minors to start the game. Cano had been sidelined since May 11 with a strained right quadriceps. Ross was 1-0 with a 7.47 ERA in three previous starts for Washington.