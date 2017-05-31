Sports MLB

MLB: Bryce Harper’s suspension cut by a game

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper agreed to drop his appeal of a four-game suspension and had one game shaved from the punishment.

Harper reached the agreement Wednesday with Major League Baseball and begin serving the suspension immediately.

The punishment stemmed from a bench-clearing brawl on Monday after Harper was hit by a 98-mph fastball from San Francisco Giants reliever Hunter Strickland. There was no word on Strickland, who received a six-game suspension and also had planned to appeal.

Castillo placed on DL

The Baltimore Orioles placed catcher Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list with a testicular injury.

Castillo spent time in the emergency room Tuesday night after being hurt in the ninth inning of an 8-3 loss to the New York Yankees. The freak injury occurred when a pitch that hit New York’s Didi Gregorius ricocheted downward and struck Castillo between the legs.

Right-hander Corey Kluber will make his first start for the Cleveland Indians since May 2 against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday. Kluber was placed on the 10-day DL with a strained lower back May 3. ...

Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson said he would retire after working 20 games next year in his 34th season in the booth.

