MLB notes: Yoenis Cespedes returns to Mets' lineup

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes says he's ready to go after missing six weeks after straining his left hamstring.

Cespedes was batting third and playing left field for the first game of New York's split doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

He hit .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games before getting injured. Cespedes will not start the second game but could be available to pinch-hit.

“I've got a long routine, which usually takes me about an hour to get through, so I think it's going to help me stay healthy,” Cespedes said through an interpreter. “They are waist, back, leg exercises. I think that my elasticity will improve.”

He said it's been frustrating that the Mets entered Saturday at 25-33 and in fourth place and 12 games back in the NL East.

“I keep up with the results but I don't really like watching the games,” Cespedes said. “Unfortunately, because of what's happening, I haven't been able to play, which is what I like to do. But I think there is still time. We've still got a chance.”

Manager Terry Collins will wait to see how Cespedes adjusts before mapping out a plan for how much he will play over the next week. Cespedes is accustomed to playing every day.

“First of all, we have to make sure we don't stress Ces out from the beginning,” Collins said. “I mean he has played a game and a half in a month, so he'll play today and we'll see what the situation is going to be like the next few days.”

Etc.

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out three and walked one in one inning during his first simulated game since going on the 10-day disabled list in mid-May because of a left shoulder injury. Chapman threw 18 pitches against minor leaguers at Yankees' complex in Tampa, Fla. Chapman hopes to return in the next week. The hard-throwing left-hander has not pitched since May 12 because of what Yankees manager Joe Girardi has called tendinitis and bursitis in the shoulder. Chapman is 1-0 with seven saves and a 3.55 ERA in 14 games this season. …

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel won't begin throwing again for about a week as he recovers from neck discomfort that has landed him on the disabled list for the second time this season. Keuchel was scratched from his start on Wednesday at Kansas City and placed on the 10-day disabled list a day later, a move retroactive to June 5. It's the same problem that put him on the disabled list earlier and caused him to miss one start.