MLB notes: Yoenis Cespedes returns to Mets' lineup, hits grand slam

Yoenis Cespedes hit a grand slam in his return from a six-week stint on the disabled list and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 6-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Cespedes, back from a strained left hamstring, said before the game that he still didn't think he could run at 100%. The slugger didn't need to go fast after connecting against Luke Jackson in the ninth inning.

Cespedes sent a drive over the left-center field wall and was able to trot slowly enough to soak in the moment and smile at his cheering teammates.

Robert Gsellman (5-3) won his third consecutive start. He gave up three hits, two walks and struck out four in 6 2/3 scoreless innings.

Brandon Phillips' fourth homer for Atlanta cut the lead to 2-1 in the eighth off Fernando Salas. But closer Addison Reed got five outs for his 10th save.

Braves starter Sean Newcomb (0-1) lost in his major league debut despite giving up just one unearned run and four hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Manager Terry Collins said before the game the team will wait to see how Cespedes adjusts before mapping out a plan for how much he will play over the next week. Cespedes is accustomed to playing every day.

“First of all, we have to make sure we don't stress Ces out from the beginning,” Collins said. “I mean he has played a game and a half in a month, so he'll play today and we'll see what the situation is going to be like the next few days.”

Russell returns, does not answer questions

Addison Russell returned to the Chicago Cubs' lineup, two days after Major League Baseball began an investigation of the All-Star shortstop in the wake of domestic violence allegations.

Russell batted eighth as the Cubs met the Colorado Rockies at Wrigley Field. The Cubs told him not to come to the ballpark Thursday for a game against the Rockies, and he rejoined the team on Friday but didn't play.

“You've just got to throw him back out there and have him try to work through the whole thing,” manager Joe Maddon said.

Russell's wife, Melisa, posted a photo Wednesday on Instagram with a caption suggesting he was unfaithful to her. In another post, a person — described as Melisa's close friend — accused Russell of “mentally and physically abusing her.” The posts have been deleted.

The 23-year-old Russell did not address questions about the accusations Friday. He reiterated his written statement from Thursday that said: “Any allegation I have abused my wife is false and hurtful. For the well-being of my family, I'll have no further comment.”

Etc.

Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton left the game in Pittsburgh because of a bruised right wrist after being hit by a pitch. Stanton was struck in the first inning by a pitch from Trevor Williams. Stanton made his way to first base, but after consultation with the team trainer, he was replaced by Ichiro Suzuki. Stanton was the second batter of the game. X-rays were negative and Stanton was listed as day to day. The star outfielder hit a 449-foot home run on Friday night against the Pirates. He has 16 homers this season. …

New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman struck out three and walked one in one inning during his first simulated game since going on the 10-day disabled list in mid-May because of a left shoulder injury. Chapman threw 18 pitches against minor leaguers at Yankees' complex in Tampa, Fla. Chapman hopes to return in the next week. The hard-throwing left-hander has not pitched since May 12 because of what Yankees manager Joe Girardi has called tendinitis and bursitis in the shoulder. Chapman is 1-0 with seven saves and a 3.55 ERA in 14 games this season. …

Houston ace Dallas Keuchel won't begin throwing again for about a week as he recovers from neck discomfort that has landed him on the disabled list for the second time this season. Keuchel was scratched from his start on Wednesday at Kansas City and placed on the 10-day disabled list a day later, a move retroactive to June 5. It's the same problem that put him on the disabled list earlier and caused him to miss one start.