MLB: Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is put on DL

First baseman Chris Davis was put on the DL by the Baltimore Orioles because of a strained right oblique.

Davis left Baltimore’s loss to the Chicago White Sox on Monday in the third inning. He is batting .226 with 14 homers and 26 RBIs.

Sabathia suffers hamstring sprain

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was diagnosed with Grade 2 left hamstring strain Wednesday and could be out at least four weeks.

The Yankees have not put Sabathia on the disabled list. He was injured pushing off the mound Tuesday against the Angels.

Sabathia has a 0.99 ERA in his last six starts.

Shields is set to return

James Shields is ready to return to the White Sox rotation.

The right-hander is scheduled to start Sunday at Toronto after being sidelined the last two months because of a strained right back muscle. He is 1-0 with a 1.62 ERA in three starts.

Braves’ Garcia sidelined

Atlanta Braves third baseman Adonis Garcia is expected to be sidelined two months after having surgery Monday for ligament damage in his left ring finger.

Garcia, who was put on the DL on June 7, was injured while taking a swing. He is hitting .247 with four homers and 16 RBIs.