MLB: Mets’ Matt Harvey sidelined again

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey will be sidelined for several weeks with a stress injury to the scapula bone in the right shoulder, the latest setback to a career already slowed by Tommy John surgery and a thoracic outlet syndrome operation.

The Mets also put second baseman Neil Walker on the 10-day disabled list with a partially torn left hamstring.

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Harvey is expected to go on the DL Friday. The Mets said that Harvey and Walker are expected to miss “several weeks.”

Harvey had a platelet-rich plasma injection Thursday, a day after his fastball averaged 91.8 mph against the Chicago Cubs, down from 94-96.5 mph in his previous starts this season.

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia has a left hamstring strain that could sideline him for at least four weeks. ... Pitching coach Curt Young was fired by the Oakland Athletics and bullpen coach Scott Emerson was promoted. ... Boston Red Sox reliever Tyler Thornburg will have season-ending right shoulder surgery.