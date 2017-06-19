MLB: Hunter Strickland denied

Pitcher Hunter Strickland of the San Francisco Giants began serving a six-game suspension for brawling with Bryce Harper after his appeal was denied by Major League Baseball.

The penalty stemmed from a May 29 benches-clearing incident between the Giants and Washington Nationals. Strickland plunked Harper on the right hip with a 98-mph fastball, igniting an eighth-inning fight that ended with Strickland being dragged to the Giants dugout by several teammates.

Harper was suspended for four games, which was reduced to three games after his appeal. He has already served the penalty.

Baltimore Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy was placed on the 10-day disabled list because of a broken bone in his right wrist, an injury that will keep him sidelined four to six weeks. …

The Cincinnati Reds put Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day DL because of a strained right shoulder, one day after the 40-year-old right-hander said there is a possibility his career might be over. Cincinnati also put shortstop Zack Cozart on the 10-day DL because of a strained right quadriceps. …

The Kansas City Royals and former Huntington Beach High first baseman Nick Pratto agreed to a contract that includes a $3.45-million signing bonus. Pratto was the 14th pick in the draft last week. …

Infielder Gleyber Torres, the New York Yankees’ top prospect, has a torn ligament in his non-throwing elbow and will have Tommy John surgery that is expected to sideline him until spring training.