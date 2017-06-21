MLB: Freddie Freeman plans to play third

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman plans to move to third base to keep Matt Adams’ bat in the lineup.

Freeman was leading the National League with 14 home runs when his left wrist was broken by a pitch from Toronto’s Aaron Loup on May 17. Freeman was expected to miss about 10 weeks. He said Wednesday he hopes to return on July 14.

Despite not playing at third base since he was at El Modena High, Freeman said: “I’m 100% go on it. My mind-set is coming back as a third baseman.”

Since coming to Atlanta in a trade with St. Louis on May 20, Adams has hit .296 with 10 home runs and 27 RBIs.

Addison Russell’s wife filed for divorce nearly two weeks after the Chicago Cubs shortstop was accused of hitting her. Melisa Reidy-Russell, according to attorney Thomas T. Field, has decided not to talk with Major League Baseball about its ongoing review because it’s not in the best interest of her family. ... Cleveland and Minnesota will play two games in San Juan in April, the first regular-season games in Puerto Rico since 2010. Last year, concerns about the Zika virus prompted MLB to move a series between Pittsburgh and Miami out of Puerto Rico. Those game were played in Miami.