MLB notes: Mets promote Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow is moving up and heading south — to some very familiar territory. Tebow has been promoted to the New York Mets' high Class A affiliate in St. Lucie, Fla.

The 29-year-old Tebow led the University of Florida to two national championships in football and won the 2007 Heisman Trophy during his stellar career with the Gators.

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson announced Tebow's promotion Sunday.

Tebow began his first pro baseball season with Class A Columbia, drawing huge crowds at home and wherever the Fireflies went in the South Atlantic League.

He entered his final Fireflies game batting .222 with three home runs and 23 RBIs.

“I wouldn't say he has excelled there, but at the same time, what he's done there — given all the circumstances — justified the promotion to Port St. Lucie,” Alderson said.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell left Chicago's game at Miami in the fourth inning because of a sore right shoulder. Russell bobbled a first-inning grounder Sunday for an error that led to three unearned runs and was 0 for 2 when he left the game. Javier Baez moved to shortstop to replace him. … Ichiro Suzuki became the oldest player to start a game in center field since at least 1900. The 43-year-old Suzuki was in the lineup batting leadoff Sunday for the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs. Suzuki surpassed the record held by Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson, who was a month younger when he started in center in 2002 for the Boston Red Sox. Suzuki, a member of the 3,000-hit club, reached on an error and scored in the first inning. He has played in 63 games this season, mostly as a pinch hitter, and began the day batting .209. …

Carlos Rodon has rejoined the Chicago White Sox and is ready to make his first start of the season after being sidelined because of bursitis in his left biceps. Manager Rick Renteria said a return date is not set, though the left-hander will start on the current homestand. Chicago opens a four-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday followed by a weekend set against Texas. Rodon made four rehab starts — three for triple-A Charlotte. He threw 4 1/3 innings on Friday. Penciled in as the No. 2 starter behind Jose Quintana, Rodon is 18-16 with a 3.90 ERA in two seasons.