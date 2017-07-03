MLB: Miguel Montero is traded by Cubs

The Chicago Cubs traded catcher Miguel Montero to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, six days after he blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases during a loss to Washington.

Toronto said it will send a player to be named or cash to Chicago for Montero, a two-time All-Star who was designated for assignment Wednesday, a day after his criticism of Arrieta. Chicago will pay Toronto $6,446,710 in seven installments through Oct. 6 as part of the deal, covering all but $515,039 of the $6,961,749 remaining of Montero’s $14-million salary this year.

The 33-year-old Venezuelan, who can be a free agent this fall, has hit .286 with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games this year. He has thrown out one of 31 base stealers.

Colorado placed infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and reinstated slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez. . . . New York Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on July 10. Judge leads the majors with 27 homers; Sanchez his hit 13 despite missing four weeks with a strained biceps.