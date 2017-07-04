Yankees' Starlin Castro might miss All-Star game because of hamstring injury

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro might miss the All-Star Game because of his strained right hamstring.

Castro went on the disabled list June 27, and New York manager Joe Girardi said Castro won't start running hard until Thursday.

“I don't know if we'll have him back before the break,” Girardi said before Tuesday's game against Toronto.

Girardi said it would be “fairly important” for Castro to play again for the Yankees in order to appear in the All-Star Game at Miami on July 11. Players elected Castro to a reserve spot on the roster, his fourth All-Star selection.

New York activated left-hander CC Sabathia and right-hander Adam Warren from the disabled list Tuesday and optioned right-hander Bryan Mitchell and Domingo German to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

The Chicago Cubs have activated outfielder Jason Heyward from the 10-day disabled list. Heyward cut his left hand sliding for a foul ball in right field at Pittsburgh on June 18. He was batting .258 with six home runs and 29 RBIs entering Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay. The Cubs also recalled left-handed pitcher Jack Leathersich from triple-A Iowa and optioned infielder Jeimer Candelario and right-hander Felix Pena to the minor league club.