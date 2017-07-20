MLB: David Phelps traded to Mariners

The Miami Marlins’ highly touted bullpen has been a bust, and so the dismantling began Thursday.

A seller once again as the trade deadline approaches, Miami sent right-hander David Phelps to the Seattle Mariners for four pros-pects, including highly regarded outfielder Brayan Hernandez.

Also acquired by the Marlins to shore up their weak farm system were right-handed pitching pros-pects Pablo Lopez, Brandon Miller and Lukas Schiraldi.

Phelps is 2-4 with a 3.45 ERA in 44 games and 47 innings this season, all in relief. The bullpen was expected to be a strength, but it faltered and the Marlins appear destined to miss the playoffs for the 14th year in a row, the longest such drought in the NL.

Twins trying to land pitcher Jaime Garcia

The Minnesota Twins, looking to bolster their starting pitching, are “in the final stages of making a deal” for Braves left-hander Jaime Garcia, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations. Garcia is a nine-year veteran with a career 3.65 ERA, though it has slipped to 4.33 this season.