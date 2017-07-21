MLB: Slugger Chris Carter back with A’s

The Oakland Athletics have signed free-agent slugger Chris Carter to a minor league deal and promoted right-hander Frankie Montas and first baseman/outfielder Matt Olson to the majors.

Carter was recently cut by the New York Yankees after hitting .201 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs. He tied for the NL lead with 41 homers for Milwaukee last year but struggled as a first baseman and designated hitter for the Yankees.

Carter was assigned to triple-A Nashville. He played for Oakland in 2010-12 and hit 19 home runs.

Longtime prized left-hander Marco Gonzales was traded by the St. Louis Cardinals to the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Tyler O’Neill. The Cardinals made a flurry of moves before the start of a key series against the Chicago Cubs, activating outfielder Randal Grichuk and reliever Zach Duke from the disabled list and recalling catching prospect Carson Kelly from triple-A Memphis.