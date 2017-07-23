MLB: Stephen Strasburg has to leave game

Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg left his start Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks after two innings because he wasn’t able to get loose, the Nationals announced.

Strasburg had problems with his command in the second inning, walking the Nos. 8 and 9 batters in the Arizona lineup.

Strasburg threw 51 pitches, 29 strikes, in his shortest outing of the season. He entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 3.21 ERA.

Houston Astros rookie third baseman Colin Moran was put on the 10-day disabled list because of a facial fracture suffered when he fouled a ball off his face Saturday night in the sixth inning of Houston’s 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. His face was bloodied and he had difficulty retaining his balance before being carted off the field and taken to a hospital. ...

The Boston Red Sox are calling up third base prospect Rafael Devers, 20, from triple A Pawtucket. He will make his major league debut Tuesday at Seattle. Devers hit .368 with two home runs and four RBIs in 10 games with Pawtucket after batting .300 with 18 homers in 77 games at double-A Portland.