Baseball notes: Rays add another reliever by acquiring Steve Chishek from Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays continued to bolster their bullpen for the pennant race on Friday, acquiring reliever Steve Cishek from the Seattle Mariners for versatile right-hander Erasmo Ramirez.

It was a surprising deal between teams that are competing for the same thing, a wild card spot in the American League. Tampa Bay began the day with the second wild card spot in the AL, with Seattle 3 1/2 games behind.

Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto said he had little hesitation making a deal with a team the Mariners are competing with.

“At the end of the day we control our own destiny. We go play them and they play us. We know Steve, but we also know Erasmo,” Dipoto said.

Cishek had appeared in 23 games this season for Seattle after recovering from major offseason hip surgery. Cishek was 1-1 with a 3.15 ERA, mostly working in the seventh and eighth innings out of Seattle's bullpen. He was a closer in the past with the Marlins.

It was the second move for a reliever in as many days by Tampa Bay. On Thursday, the Rays acquired left-handed reliever Dan Jennings from the Chicago White Sox. Tampa Bay also nabbed first baseman Lucas Duda from the New York Mets on Thursday and has made a flurry of moves to bolster its roster ahead of next Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

The Houston Astros put outfielder George Springer on the 10-day disabled list with quadriceps discomfort. Houston also activated left-hander Dallas Keuchel and right-hander Will Harris from the DL. ... Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price went back on the 10-day disabled list with inflammation in his left elbow. ... The Philadelphia Phillies scratched right-hander Jeremy Hellickson from his scheduled start on Friday night. Hellickson was thought likely to be traded before Monday’s non-waiver deadline.