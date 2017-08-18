MLB notes: Cubs place ace Jon Lester on 10-day disabled list

The Chicago Cubs got an encouraging report Friday on Jon Lester before placing the ace left-hander on the 10-day disabled list.

Lester was examined by team physician Stephen Gryzlo after he left Chicago's 13-10 loss to Cincinnati on Thursday in the second inning. He was diagnosed with tightness in his left lat and general shoulder fatigue, but his shoulder and side were deemed structurally sound.

“I think the big thing is just the overall performance was not there,” Lester said. “This is something that we tried to manage and get through. It just got to a point where you're doing a disservice to your team by going out there and not being able to perform.

“You feel like you can't help (going on the DL), but at the same time I wasn't helping out there. Let's get this thing right and get back to being myself.”

The Cubs are hoping rest will clear up both issues and Lester will be able to return not long after he becomes eligible.

“Let's just give him a break right now,” manager Joe Maddon said before Chicago's 7-4 win in the series opener against Toronto. “He's on board with everything. We're pretty sure it's going to be a minimal kind of a stay.”

Reliever Justin Grimm also was placed on the DL with an infection in his right index finger. Pitchers Felix Pena and Rob Zastryzny were recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Etc.

Cleveland activated All-Star reliever Andrew Miller, who’d been on the DL since Aug. 2 because of knee tendinitis. . . . Kansas City placed reliever Joakim Soria on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.