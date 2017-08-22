MLB notes: Indians place reliever Andrew Miller, starter Danny Salazar on disabled list

Indians All-Star reliever Andrew Miller has been placed on the disabled list for the second time in 20 days because of knee tendinitis.

Cleveland also placed starter Danny Salazar on the 10-day DL because of elbow inflammation.

Miller made just seven pitches — all fastballs — in Monday night's win over Boston before taking himself out. The left-hander was making his second appearance since being activated from the DL on Friday.

The Indians are hoping that rest will help Miller, who was a key in them getting to the World Series last year. While he's had another solid season, Miller has not been nearly as dominant and his velocity has dropped considerably in the past month. He's 4-3 with a 1.65 ERA in 38 games.

This is Salazar's second trip to the DL. He was out from June 4 to July 22 with a shoulder issue and the team wanted him to work on his mechanics.

Mathis goes on DL

Jeff Mathis has been placed on the 10-day disabled list after breaking his right hand, leaving the Arizona Diamondbacks without their top catcher as they make a playoff push. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo says it's too early to tell whether Mathis will miss the rest of the season.

The 13-year major league veteran, valued for his fine defense and leadership, was injured Monday night against the New York Mets when his bare hand was hit by a foul ball.

In other moves Tuesday, the Diamondbacks reinstated outfielder Reymond Fuentes from the 10-day DL and recalled right-hander Jake Barrett from triple-A Reno to provide a fresh arm in the bullpen. Right-hander Jimmie Sherfy was optioned to Reno after pitching a perfect ninth inning Monday for his first major league win.