MLB notes: Mets place Yoenis Cespedes back on disabled list

The New York Mets placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with what could be a season-ending hamstring injury.

Cespedes strained his right hamstring running the bases in the first inning Friday night against the Nationals. General manager Sandy Alderson said Cespedes' “season is in jeopardy.”

The 31-year-old has been limited to 81 games this season because of various injuries. He's hitting .292 with 17 home runs and 42 RBIs for a team that has fallen out of playoff contention.

While putting Cespedes on the DL, the Mets welcomed back Jose Reyes after the infielder missed 10 days because of a sore left ribcage. New York also called up outfielder Travis Taijeron from triple-A Las Vegas and optioned right-hander Kevin McGowan.

After being notified of his call-up Friday in Las Vegas, the 28-year-old Taijeron made it to Washington in time to make his major league debut, batting seventh and starting in right field.

Taijeron has 25 home runs in 448 at-bats in Triple A, and the Mets hope he brings that power to the majors.

The injury-plagued Mets, who lost outfielder Michael Conforto on Thursday after he dislocated his left shoulder, hope they're seeing progress in David Wright's rehab work to return after 2016 neck surgery for a cervical disk herniation. Wright played third base and went 1 for 3 with Single-A Port St. Lucie on Friday and was expected to play back-to-back days and go seven innings.

The Chicago White Sox have placed rookie Nicky Delmonico on the 10-day disabled list after he sprained his right wrist. The 25-year-old Delmonico, who can play a couple different positions, got hurt during Thursday night's 5-1 victory against Minnesota. He was scratched from Friday's lineup against Detroit. The White Sox also promoted catcher Rob Brantly from triple-A Charlotte before Saturday night's game against the Tigers. The 28-year-old Brantly, who signed a minor league deal with Chicago on June 29, is a .225 hitter with five homers and 32 RBIs in 112 career major league games.