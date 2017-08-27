MLB notes: Victor Martinez back on disabled list because of irregular heartbeat

The Detroit Tigers have placed designated hitter Victor Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat, the second time he has landed on the DL this season for the condition.

Manager Brad Ausmus says Martinez experienced a racing heart after his last at-bat during Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Ausmus says Martinez spent the night in a hospital and his heartbeat was regulated. Martinez was expected to be released and travel by car to Detroit, where doctors will try to determine the cause.

“You don't mess around with the heart,” Ausmus said. “We're not talking about a sprained ankle or something minor like that. This is something you take very serious because it could be life-threatening. That's what we're going to do. I don't know what's going to happen going forward.”

The 38-year-old Martinez was on the DL from June 16-28 for an irregular heartbeat. The five-time All-Star has batted .255 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 107 games in his 15th season in the majors.

“The first question that Vic should ask, not me, but the doctors is, `Is this putting me at risk? Is there any really long-term risk?“’ Ausmus said about Martinez's future. “That would be the first question I would ask. Depending on the answer, you have to make a decision.”

In a corresponding move, the Tigers called up outfielder JaCoby Jones from Triple-A Toledo. Detroit will rotate players at designated hitter while Martinez is out, Ausmus said.

Washington Nationals infielder Adrian Sanchez is doing well one day after being hit in the chest by a 96 mph pitch from New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia, according to a team spokeswoman Amanda Comak. Sanchez was sent to a local hospital Saturday night for a CT scan. “He checked out fine. They kept him overnight to monitor his breathing and he's been discharged,” Comak said. Sanchez remained in the game and delivered an RBI single. …

The Cincinnati Reds promoted right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle from triple-A Louisville in time to make his major league debut on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Reds transferred right-hander Scott Feldman to the 60-day disabled list to make room on the 40-man roster for Mahle and optioned righty Luke Farrell to Louisville to clear a spot on the 25-man active roster. Mahle was a combined 10-7 with a 2.06 ERA in the minors with Pensacola and Louisville, including a perfect game April 22 with double-A Pensacola.