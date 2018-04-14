MLB: Four suspended in teams’ brawl

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado was suspended five games for charging the mound after Luis Perdomo threw a pitch behind his back, inciting a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Major League Baseball announced Friday that Perdomo was also suspended five games for intentionally throwing at Arenado.
The Rockies' Gerardo Parra was suspended four games for fighting, and Padres pitcher Buddy Bauman got a one-game suspension for fighting. The suspended players were also fined. Three other players were fined but not suspended.
Etc.
The Blue Jays placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the 10-day disabled because of right shoulder inflammation. ...
Padres pitcher Dinelson Lamet will have season-ending elbow surgery. ...
Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki is out up to four weeks because of a broken hand and went on the disabled list as New York announced Travis d'Arnaud will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.