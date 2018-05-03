MLB: Trevor Bauer lobbies for rule change

Cleveland Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer believes baseball should allow pitchers to use sticky substances on the ball during games.
Bauer started a Twitter battle Tuesday when he insinuated Houston Astros pitchers are using such substances to increase their spin rates. He addressed the issue before Wednesday's game against Texas.
"I want to make it abundantly clear and not mince words on it," he said. "I have no problem with any other organization in the league. None. Regarding the Astros. I think they do a great job of player development. I have no accusations against them at all. I've never made any. And I'm not accusing them of cheating."
Bauer had no comment when asked if he has used a substance on the ball.
The Arizona Diamondbacks reached an agreement with Maricopa County that, among other things, would give the franchise the immediate right to explore rebuilding Chase Field or moving to another site. The memorandum of understanding also gives the Diamondbacks complete control of Chase, the downtown ballpark completed when the franchise was born in 1998. ...
New York Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery was put on the disabled list because of a left elbow injury.