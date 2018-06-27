MLB: Sandy Alderson has cancer relapse

New York Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, 70, said Tuesday that he is taking a leave of absence because of a recurrence of cancer and he does not expect to return to the job.
“With respect to the future, I would say two things: One is, notwithstanding the good prog-nosis, my health is an uncertainty going forward,” said Alderson, who agreed to a contract extension in December. “And secondly, if I were to look at it on the merits, I’m not sure coming back is warranted.”
Assistant general manager John Ricco and special assistants J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya will run the team’s baseball operations in Alderson’s absence.
Disabled list additions: Baltimore right-hander Dylan Bundy (ankle sprain), Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant (shoulder inflammation), Milwaukee outfielder Lorenzo Cain (groin strain), Texas first baseman Ronald Guzman (concussion).