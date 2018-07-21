MLB: Mariners extend deal for manager Scott Servais

The Seattle Mariners signed manager Scott Servais to a multiyear contract extension Friday as the club opened the second half of the season in position to potentially end the longest current playoff drought in the four major pro sports.
Seattle, which hasn’t been to the postseason since 2001, currently holds the second wild-card spot in the American League.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Etc.
The Detroit Tigers put pitcher Michael Fulmer on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. Detroit also optioned outfielder Mikie Mahtook to triple-A Toledo and recalled Victor Alcantara, who pitched 11/3 innings Friday. ... The Baltimore Orioles designated former All-Star Chris Tillman for assignment. ... The Texas Rangers put outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day disabled list and recalled Willie Calhoun.