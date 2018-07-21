MLB: Mariners extend deal for manager Scott Servais

The Detroit Tigers put pitcher Michael Fulmer on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. Detroit also optioned outfielder Mikie Mahtook to triple-A Toledo and recalled Victor Alcantara, who pitched 11/3 innings Friday. ... The Baltimore Orioles designated former All-Star Chris Tillman for assignment. ... The Texas Rangers put outfielder Nomar Mazara on the 10-day disabled list and recalled Willie Calhoun.