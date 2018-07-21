MLB: Closer Jeurys Familia traded by Mets to Athletics

Jeurys Familia was traded from the New York Mets to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday for two minor leaguers and $1 million in international signing bonus pool allotment.
New York gets right-hander Bobby Wahl, infielder Will Toffey for its closer.
“This trade hits three major areas,” Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said in a statement. :We got a major league ready reliever our scouts recommended, a position player who was a high selection from the 2017 draft and strong prospect in the A's system as well as receiving international bonus pool money to help in the future.”
An All-Star in 2016, Familia is 4-4 with a 2.88 ERA and 17 saves in 21 chances. The 28-year-old right-hander has struck out 43 and walked 14 in 40 appearances covering 40 2/3 innings. The right-hander can become a free agent after this season.
He was at Yankee Stadium on Saturday morning but left before the start of the Mets' 7-6 loss.
With the Mets (40-56) languishing near the bottom of the National League standings, Familia and infielder Asdrubal Cabrera were expected to be traded for prospects as the July 31 trade deadline approaches. Both are eligible for free agency.
Familia had an abbreviated 2017 season due to a blood clot that required surgery. He was 2-2 with a 4.38 and six saves in 26 games. He had 123 saves for thr Mets, who signed him at age 17.
To clear a roster spot, the A's transferred right-hander Daniel Gossett to the 60-day disabled list.
Mets' Cespedes too sore to play, may need heel surgery
A day after saying he may need surgery on both heels that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery, Yoenis Cespedes missed the Mets' 7-6 Subway Series loss Saturday because of body soreness and New York's front office did not publicly comment on his startling health revelation.
Cespedes homered in Friday's win over the Yankees, his first game since May 13 after two months on the disabled list caused by with a strained right hip flexor.
The 32-year-old, a two-time All-Star, revealed after the game that calcification on his heels has bothered him for 15 years and caused the lower body injuries that have limited him to 119 games in 1 1/2 seasons since he signed a $110 million, four-year contract.
Mets manager Mickey Callaway was unable answer whether Cespedes will need an operation.
“I think that it's something that is probably a good question for the doctors as far as if he needs surgery or not,” Callaway said. “We are aware of his heels issues and that they get painful, especially when he has long periods of time that he hasn't done much. And then he starts coming back, his heels get pretty sore. He's been battling that for 15 years.”
Callaway also would not give an opinion as to whether Cespedes should have surgery sooner than later.
“I think that's another probably question for doctors,” he said. “I'd hate to speculate on something I'm not very educated on. I wish I could give you more on that.”
Rockies' LeMahieu placed on DL with oblique strain
Colorado Rockies second baseman DJ LeMahieu was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday because off a strained left oblique.
LeMahieu left Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning with the injury. It's his third stint on the DL this season after he injured his left thumb in May, after having never been on the disabled list before this season.
“He's sore today,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “Any strain, whether it's a hamstring strain or an oblique, any sort of muscle pull, there's different severities and different degrees. Just from his, how the trainers were moving him, this doesn't seem to be at the high end of that. We're encouraged by that, even though it's going to be a few weeks.”
The two-time All-Star is hitting .278 with 84 hits, eight home runs and 34 runs batted in in 72 games this season. The Rockies called up infielder Garrett Hampson from Triple-A Albuquerque and designated infielder Daniel Castro for assignment before Saturday's game.
Hampson was in the starting lineup for Colorado at second base against Arizona.