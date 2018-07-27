Reports: Cole Hamels traded to Cubs for prospects

The Chicago Cubs have acquired left-hander Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangers for several low minor league prospects, according to several sources, including the Dallas Morning News and Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
The teams agreed to the trade Thursday, pending physicals for the players involved, the sources said.
Hamels, 34, has a 5-9 record and a 4.72 ERA this season, but has been much better on the road — and away from hitter-friendly Texas — where he has a 2.93 ERA. He’s given up 16 home runs over 59 innings at home and seven home runs over 551/3 innings on the road.
The Rangers will pick up a “significant amount” of Hamels’ salary to complete the trade.
Hamels is making $23.5 million this season, and has a team option for $20 million with a $6-million buyout for next season.
Yankees get Happ, lose Judge to injured wrist
The Yankees acquired left-hander J.A. Happ from Toronto to bolster their starting rotation, a deal that sent infielder Brandon Drury and minor league outfielder Bill McKinney to the Blue Jays. Happ is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA in 20 starts and was a first-time All-Star.
Meanwhile, Aaron Judge suffered a chip fracture in his right wrist after being hit by a pitch in the first inning of Thursday night’s 7-2 win over the Kansas City Royals. The Yankees said it will be about three weeks before Judge can swing a bat in a game.
Brewers acquire Soria
Two-time All-Star closer Joakim Soria was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Chicago White Sox for a pair of pitching prospects — left-hander Kodi Medeiros and right-hander Wilber Perez.
As part of the trade, Chicago will send Milwaukee $1,064,516 to cover part of the $4,145,161 remaining in the guaranteed portion of Soria’s $25-million, three-year contract.
Fan hit by metal pin
A man might have saved himself from serious injury when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field’s center-field scoreboard because he had a plastic bucket on his head during a Cubs game. Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the 19-year-old man was hit by a 6- to 8-inch pin during Tuesday night’s game. The man received five staples to close a cut on his head.
Etc.
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones has a no-trade clause in his contract. So while the rebuilding Orioles are considering dealing him away in a trade for prospects by the July 31 nonwaiver trade deadline, he can veto any deal. ...
Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 10-day disabled list by the Washington Nationals because of a nerve problem in the star pitcher’s neck. ...
The Colorado Rockies acquired right-hander Seunghwan Oh from Toronto for minor league prospects...
The Cubs placed third baseman Kris Bryant on the 10-day DL because of an inflamed left shoulder. To fill the roster spot, the Cubs recalled infielder David Bote from triple-A Iowa.