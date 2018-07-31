MLB: Who got traded on the eve of the deadline?

Exchanging a closer with on-field problems for one with off-field troubles, the World Series-champion Houston Astros on Monday traded Ken Giles to the Toronto Blue Jays along with two pitching prospects for Roberto Osuna.
Osuna is eligible to pitch in the big leagues starting Sunday after a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy. He has not pitched in the majors since May 6, two days before he was put on administrative leave when he was charged with one count of assault in Toronto, which remains pending.
The right-handed Osuna is 0-0 with nine saves and a 2.93 earned-run average. Giles is 0-2 with 12 saves and a 4.99 ERA. He had been at triple A since July 11, a day after he appeared to curse at Astros manager A.J. Hinch when lifted from a game.
More trades
The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Lance Lynn from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for first baseman-outfielder Tyler Austin and a pitching prospect.
Lynn is 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA. Austin batted .223 with the Yankees and .247 at triple A.
The Seattle Mariners acquired reliever Zach Duke from the Twins for two minor leaguers and reliever Adam Warren from the Yankees for $1.25 million in international signing bonus pool allotment.
The left-handed Duke is 3-4 with a 3.62 ERA. The Mariners are his seventh team in the last six seasons. Warren is 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA. The Yankees often used the right-hander as a long reliever.
The Atlanta Braves acquired outfielder Adam Duvall from the Cincinnati Reds for pitchers Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler, and outfielder Preston Tucker, all of whom were in triple A.
Duvall, 29, is batting .205 with 15 home runs and 61 RBIs.
Etc.
San Francisco Giants pitcher Johnny Cueto was put on the disabled list because of a sprained right elbow and manager Bruce Bochy said there is a “strong possibility” Cueto will need surgery.
The Giants also put infielder Pablo Sandoval on the DL because of a strained right hamstring.