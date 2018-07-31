MLB trade deadline: Pirates acquire Chris Archer; Phillies deal for Wilson Ramos

Meadows, a first-round pick in the 2013 draft, hit .292 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 49 games for the Pirates after making his major-league debut on May 17. The 24-year-old Glasnow dominated as a starter in the minors but struggled as a starter during his first season-plus in Pittsburgh, going 2-7 with a 7.69 ERA in 15 games (13 starts) in 2017.