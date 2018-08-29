MLB: Indians' Andrew Miller back on disabled list with shoulder issue

Andrew Miller's start-and-stop season has been disrupted again.
The Cleveland Indians placed the invaluable reliever on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder soreness, an injury the AL Central leaders hope gets better in time for the postseason.
Manager Terry Francona said Miller complained about his shoulder Tuesday and, after consulting with the team's medical staff, received a cortisone injection.
“It was the right thing to do for him,” Francona said. “We've talked about it before, even when it's maybe not convenient you need to do the right thing. Andrew is going to pitch for a long time and he's carried such a big load for us that we need to look out for him a little bit, too.”
Francona said Miller be completely shut down while the shot takes affect and there's no timetable on when the 32-year-old will pitch again.
“We're just going to go off of Andrew,” Francona said Wednesday before the Indians hosted the Minnesota Twins. “We're going to do what's right by him. We'll update you as we go. We just don't know what that is.”
This is Miller's third trip to the DL this season. He was previously sidelined with a hamstring issue and then inflammation in his right knee. It's just been that kind of year for the two-time All-Star.
“Sometimes things happen so you just do the best you can,” Francona said. “He's not going to quit and we're not going to quit either.”
One of baseball's best relievers when healthy, Miller is 2-3 with a 3.38 ERA in just 27 games this season. He made 57 appearances in 2017, his first full season with the Indians, who acquired him in a trade with the New York Yankees in July 2016.
Francona rode Miller hard in the ‘16 postseason, when he dominated hitters while helping Cleveland get to the World Series for the first time since 1997. Miller went 2-0 with a 1.40 ERA and struck out 30 in 19 1-3 innings.
Miller is only under contract through this season, and to protect themselves against his injuries and the future, the Indians acquired closer Brad Hand and right-hander Adam Cimber before the trade deadline.
To take Miller's roster spot, the Indians recalled Tyler Olson from Triple-A Columbus. The lefty was up twice previously this season with Cleveland, posting a 1-1 record with a 6.75 ERA in 32 outings.
Injured starter Soroka will not return to Braves this season
Braves manager Brian Snitker says right-hander Mike Soroka, sidelined for 82 games with shoulder strain and inflammation, will not return this season.
Soroka has been on the disabled list twice and last pitched June 19 at Toronto. He went 2-1 with a 3.51 ERA in five starts.
“We're not going to see him this year,” Snitker said Wednesday. “Hopefully, he'll get it going. I think the best scenario for him is the instructional league and be pitching and competing and go into the offseason normal. Then we'll get him back in the spring and go from there.”
Soroka was the youngest pitcher in the majors at 20 when he debuted at the New York Mets with a victory on May 1. The Braves initially hoped he could return in September, but the organization decided about three weeks ago that it was unlikely.
Soroka has been throwing at the team's spring training in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, but has yet to face hitters. If he gets cleared, Soroka will get back on the mound next month.
The Braves have used three other young top prospects in their early 20s — Kolby Allard, Touki Toussaint and Bryse Wilson — as starters this season.
Allard was recalled Wednesday for the fourth time and has struggled with a 1-1 record and a 12.82 ERA in one start and two relief appearances.
Toussaint, with a 1.50 ERA, and Wilson, with no runs allowed in five innings, are each 1-0 in one start.
Miami Marlins fans invited to bring noisemakers next season
Miami Marlins crowds should be louder next season, even if they're not bigger.
The attendance-challenged franchise will invite fans to bring musical instruments, bells, whistles and flags to a designated section of Marlins Park in 2019. The move is a way for Marlins fans to show pride in their native countries, celebrate South Florida's cultural diversity and “get loud,” according to the team website.
Noisemakers are common at baseball games in Latin countries. The section will be called Comunidad 305 — Miami's area code and the Spanish word for “community.”
This season, the Marlins' first under a new ownership group led by Derek Jeter, they're likely to finish last in the NL in attendance for the 13th time in the past 14 years.