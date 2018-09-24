MLB: Yankees' Didi Gregorius has a wrist injury

New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius said Sunday that he has torn cartilage in his right wrist and is unsure whether he will play in the American League wild-card game Oct. 3.
Gregorius, who has 27 home runs and 86 runs batted in, got injured Saturday when he slid headfirst on Aaron Hicks’ 11th-inning double to score the run that clinched a postseason berth for the Yankees.
By beating Toronto on Sunday, Blake Snell (21-5) won his ninth start in a row and matched the Tampa Bay record for consecutive winning decisions set by Matt Moore from Sept. 29, 2012, to May 19, 2013. ...
The Miami Marlins drew 811,104 spectators for an average of 10,014, the lowest attendance for a big league team since the Montreal Expos drew 749,550 in 2004, their last season before becoming the Washington Nationals.