MLB notes: John Gibbons to step down as manager of the Toronto Blue Jays

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson has a partially torn ligament in his left hand and it's unclear if he will be available in the postseason for the NL East champions. The Braves said Swanson will be re-evaluated next week before they open the best-of-five NL Division Series on Oct. 4. ... New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius has been cleared to resume baseball activity, just five days after suffering torn cartilage in his right wrist. That puts Gregorius firmly in position to be in next Wednesday’s lineup for the AL wild-card game against Oakland. ... Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts stole his 30th base of the season in the second inning against Baltimore, making him the second player in franchise history with 30 homers and 30 steals in the same season. Jacoby Ellsbury in 2011 is the other.