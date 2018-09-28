MLB: For first time, whiffs top hits

Strikeouts will exceed hits over a full season for the first time in major league history. The overall batting average has dropped to its lowest level since 1972, the year before the designated hitter.
Left-handed hitters have fared even worse, with their lowest average since 1968, before the pitcher's mound was lowered.
There were 40,196 strikeouts and 40,098 hits through Wednesday, and strikeouts exceeded hits over a full month for the first time in April, then again in June and September.
Before this year, the previous low differential for a full month was in April 2017, when there were 138 more hits than strikeouts, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
Strikeouts have set a record for the 11th consecutive season.
