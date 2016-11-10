Dodgers' Corey Seager, Angels' Mike Trout among Silver Slugger Award winners

Dodgers rookie shortstop Corey Seager and Angels center fielder Mike Trout were among the 18 players who were chosen for the Silver Slugger Awards, it was announced Thursday by Major League Baseball.

The Silver Slugger is an annual award, sponsored by Louisville Slugger, given to the top hitters at each position in both leagues as voted upon by managers and coaches.

Seager, 22, becomes the first Dodgers shortstop to win a Silver Slugger. He set team records for home runs by a rookie shortstop (26) as well as hits (193), runs (105) and doubles (40) by a rookie. He batted .308 with 56 walks and 72 runs batted in.

Trout, 25, won a Silver Slugger for a fifth consecutive season. He batted .315 and led the American League with 116 walks, 123 runs and a .441 on-base percentage. He also had 29 home runs, 100 RBIs and 30 stolen bases.

Here is the list of Silver Slugger Award winners:

AMERICAN LEAGUE: Catcher — Salvador Perez, Royals; First base — Miguel Cabrera, Tigers; Second base — Jose Altuve, Astros; Third base — Josh Donaldson, Blue Jays; Shortstop — Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox; Outfield — Mookie Betts, Red Sox; Outfield — Mike Trout, Angels; Outfield — Mark Trumbo, Orioles; Designated hitter — David Ortiz, Red Sox.

NATIONAL LEAGUE: Catcher — Wilson Ramos, Nationals; First base — Anthony Rizzo, Cubs; Second base — Daniel Murphy, Nationals; Third base — Nolan Arenado, Rockies; Shortstop — Corey Seager, Dodgers; Outfield — Charlie Blackmon, Rockies; Outfield — Yoenis Cespedes, Mets; Outfield — Christian Yelich, Marlins; Pitcher — Jake Arrieta, Cubs.

Braves sign Dickey

Free-agent right-hander R.A. Dickey signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves after a sales pitch that included fellow knuckleballer Phil Niekro.

He gets a $7.5-million salary next year, and the Braves have an $8-million option for 2018 with a $500,000 buyout. The deal for the 42-year-old pitcher, the first of the 157 free agents to switch teams this off-season, is subject to a successful physical, tentatively planned for late next week.

Dickey had a career-high 20 wins and won the NL Cy Young in 2012, his final season with the New York Mets. The right-hander spent the last four years with the Toronto Blue Jays, going 10-15 with a 4.46 ERA this year.

Etc.

Outfielder Matt Holliday became the final free agent, formally leaving the St. Louis Cardinals when he and the team agreed to waive a provision in his contract that would have guaranteed his 2017 salary if he finishes among the top 10 in NL MVP voting. The 36-year-old, who still gets a $2-million buyout, becomes the 158th eligible free agent. … Cleveland Indians right-hander Cody Anderson had elbow surgery and will need two months to recover. The 26-year-old went 2-5 with a 6.68 ERA in nine starts this season.