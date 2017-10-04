Diamondbacks beat Rockies in NL wild-card game to set up NLDS showdown with Dodgers

The Dodgers might never have been more delighted to see a bullpen gate open than they were around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

They were not playing in this game. They were watching on television, from hundreds of miles away. And there he was on the mound, the pitcher that was supposed to torment them Friday, rushed into emergency duty.

The Arizona Diamondbacks needed Robbie Ray to save their season.

When it’s time for Dodgers baseball Friday, the opposing pitcher probably will be someone other than Ray, and other than Zack Greinke. The Diamondbacks deployed their two finest starting pitchers Wednesday — Greinke by choice, Ray by necessity — in winning the National League wild-card game and advancing to a division series against the Dodgers.

The Colorado Rockies would not be subdued easily or quickly. The Diamondbacks won 11-8 but only after scoring the first six runs of the game and holding on until Archie Bradley, a relief pitcher with four at-bats all season, tripled home two insurance runs in the seventh inning. Never in postseason history had a reliever hit a triple.

Bradley had increased the Arizona lead from one run to three runs. The lead returned to one in the eighth inning, when Bradley, who had faced 290 batters in the regular season and given up four home runs, gave up consecutive home runs to Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story.

Arizona got the runs back in the bottom of the inning on a two-run triple by A.J. Pollock and a bunt single by Jeff Mathis. In this year of the home run, the Diamondbacks won with four triples, two home runs and a run-scoring bunt single.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run in the first inning to put the Diamondbacks up 3-0 before they made an out, Daniel Descalso hit a two-run home run and Ketel Marte became the first player in 24 years to hit two triples in a postseason game.

But all of that nearly went for naught when Greinke gave up four runs in a fourth inning he could not survive. The Diamondbacks, in a win-or-go-home game, used Ray for the fifth and sixth innings, and part of the seventh.

He earned the victory, but he made 34 pitches, likely too many to get the Game 1 start against the Dodgers. Ray started five times against the Dodgers this season, posting a 2.27 earned-run average and striking out 53 batters in 32 innings.

He still could start Game 2, and then a possible Game 5 on regular rest. But that would still leave Clayton Kershaw starting Game 1 against three of the happiest letters the Dodgers have seen this season: TBA.

The Diamondbacks won 11 of 19 games against the Dodgers this season, including the last six meetings between the teams. When the Diamondbacks swept the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium last month, catcher Yasmani Grandal said he was not at all apprehensive about a possible playoff matchup against Arizona.

"We know we’re the better team,” he said.

At the time, Bradley acknowledged the Dodgers had a better overall record, then took note of the season series.

“On field, head to head, we’re the better team,” he said.

Kershaw will take the ball Friday and try to carry the Dodgers on his back, all the way to a parade. The big horse is one of baseball’s grandest traditions, from Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson to Orel Hershiser and Madison Bumgarner.

If Kershaw can deliver that magic this October, he would be bucking an emerging October trend, the one in which starters pitch roughly half the postseason innings.

In the four winner-take-all wild-card games, Greinke lasted the longest of all the starters. He worked 3-2/3 innings, as many as the other three combined: the Minnesota Twins’ Ervin Santana (two), the Rockies’ Jon Gray (1-1/3) and the New York Yankees’ Luis Severino (1/3), all aces on their respective teams.

On Wednesday, Gray faced 11 batters and gave up seven hits.

As the Dodgers prepared for their fifth consecutive appearance in a division series, Arizona rejoiced in its first trip there since 2011.

Said Bradley: “We want to make baseball here good again.”

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin