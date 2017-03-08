Joc Pederson homers in Dodgers' 7-2 loss to the Brewers

The Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 7-2, on Wednesday afternoon in front of 3,689 at Maryvale Baseball Park.

AT THE PLATE: Center fielder Joc Pederson hit his third Cactus League home run; no one else on the team has more than one. … Outfielder Franklin Gutierrez is hitless in 19 at-bats, with nine strikeouts.

ON THE MOUND: Rich Hill faced 10 batters and walked four, and was removed after 1 2/3 innings on a day in which he was supposed to pitch three innings. Hill has a Cactus League earned-run average of 12.15, although he had a Cactus League ERA of 11.25 last year and a regular-season ERA of 2.12. “You need to see results in spring training,” he said. “You want to have some good feelings going into the season.”

EXTRA BASES: Scott Kazmir is not expected to appear in a game for a week or so, Manager Dave Roberts said, while the Dodgers renew work on trying to revamp his delivery. Kazmir completed a bullpen session, two days after leaving a game because of hip tightness. He said he still felt some residual soreness; an MRI examination Tuesday revealed no structural damage in the hip area. … The Dodgers are off Thursday, but Clayton Kershaw will throw a bullpen session to stay on schedule. Brandon McCarthy and Julio Urias are scheduled to pitch Friday, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Brock Stewart Saturday, and Kershaw and Alex Wood on Sunday. … Trayce Thompson (back) is expected to make his Cactus League debut Saturday. Andre Ethier (back) and Andrew Toles (knee) are expected to return Saturday.

UP NEXT: Texas on Friday at 6 p.m. PST at Camelback Ranch.TV: SportsNet LA; Radio: 570.

