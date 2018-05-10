Puig returns to lineup; Dodgers win with a lot of help from Arizona pitchers

Nothing like a little good-natured teasing from the ones you love. Yasiel Puig loves to bestow his smooches upon his hitting coach, Turner Ward.
So, when Puig rejoined the Dodgers on Wednesday, after failing to get a hit in his one-game minor league rehabilitation assignment, Ward needled him near the batting cage.
"I thought, when you go on a rehab assignment, you're supposed to hit before you come back," Ward said.
Yeah, about that. The Dodgers were so desperate for hits that they did not need Puig to waste any of his in the California League. They were right about that. What they did not realize was that they could beat up their nemesis by scoring four runs without a hit.
Puig got three hits, the only player on the home team with more than one. The Dodgers scored on a sacrifice fly, and on a hit batter, and twice on a wild pitch.
And, in their final at-bat, they finally scored on a hit: a pinch-hit, two-run double by Chase Utley. Not much, but just enough, for the Dodgers to emerge with a 6-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
"We were gifted some runs," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It wasn't ideal, but we'll take it."
There was little artful about the victory. Not in the first inning, when Enrique Hernandez misplayed a fly ball into an inside-the-park home run. Not in the seventh inning, when J.T. Chargois faced six batters, with four reaching base.
But all's well that ends well, and this one ended with a Kenley Jansen save. With a loss, the Dodgers would have fallen 10 games behind the first-place Diamondbacks.
With the win, the deficit is eight.
"I guess there is some solace in that," Roberts said. "We're just still not playing complete baseball. You want to enjoy every win and celebrate it, certainly, but we're just not playing complete baseball right now."
The teams do not play again until Aug. 30. That might be for the best. For the second consecutive night, Arizona's Steven Souza Jr. took out a Dodgers infielder on a slide, raising eyebrows in the Dodgers dugout.
The Dodgers went ahead for good in the sixth inning, when Kyle Farmer's sacrifice fly gave them a 2-1 lead. They scored twice more that inning, on consecutive misfires from the Diamondbacks' Silvino Bracho — a bases-loaded hit batsman, then a wild pitch.
Alex Wood remained winless, after his eighth start this season and his third against the Diamondbacks. His ERA is 3.60 overall and 2.81 against Arizona, so the absence of run support explains the absence of a victory.
However, so too does the Dodgers' reluctance to let him make 100 pitches. He was done after five innings on Wednesday, giving up one run on three walks and five hits. He made 94 pitches.
"I wasn't very good," Wood said. "We managed it and got through five."
The last time the Dodgers let Wood throw more than 100 pitches: two years ago Thursday. It would be unfair to say their strategy is unsound: He went 16-3 with a 2.72 ERA last season.
This game did not offer an endorsement for the new era of baseball, and its marginalization of situational hitting, and its glorification of the strikeout.
In the second inning, the Diamondbacks had runners on first and third with one out, and the bottom two batters in the lineup due up.
Sacrifice fly? Squeeze bunt with the pitcher? No. Strikeout, strikeout, fly out.
In the third inning, the Diamondbacks loaded the bases with one out. Wood had needed 66 pitches to get seven outs. He had walked two of the previous three batters.
Did Ketel Marte take a pitch or two? Nope. He swung at the first pitch and grounded into an inning-ending double play.
In the fourth inning, the Dodgers loaded the bases with one out. Patrick Corbin had walked the previous two batters.
To his credit, Cody Bellinger did not swing at the first pitch. He worked the count full, but he struck out. Austin Barnes struck out too. The Dodgers did score a run, but only because Corbin threw a wild pitch. The art of putting the ball in play, for a run-scoring out if not for a hit, was not on display here.
In the fifth inning, the Dodgers again loaded the bases with one out. To their credit, no one struck out. But no one scored either, because Hernandez hit a shallow fly ball and Matt Kemp grounded out.
