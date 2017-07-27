Dodgers call up catcher Kyle Farmer

This has been quite a year for Alex Wood. After starting the season in the Dodgers’ bullpen, Wood joined the starting rotation and did so well he made his first All-Star team.

Now the Dodgers are calling up his college roommate.

The Dodgers have promoted catcher Kyle Farmer from triple-A Oklahoma City, although they have not publicly announced the move. They are expected to confirm the move Friday, when they will say what player will be removed from the roster.

The arrival of a third catcher affords the Dodgers more flexibility in using backup catcher Austin Barnes, who has become one of their most valuable hitters and versatile players.

Barnes, who is batting .301 with a .952 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage), has been used as a pinch-hitter in five of his past seven appearances. He also was used as a second baseman twice last week, forcing bench coach Bob Geren to warm up the Dodgers pitchers while catcher Yasmani Grandal put on his gear.

Farmer, 26, a teammate of Wood’s at the University of Georgia, has never played in the major leagues. He is batting .316 with six home runs in 48 games at Oklahoma City. He is a catcher by trade, but he also has played all four infield positions this season.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin