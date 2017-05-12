One last chance to catch Dodgers on KTLA

For the majority of Dodgers fans without SportsNet LA, there is one last chance to see a simulcast on KTLA.

The station will air the May 21 game against the Miami Marlins. The broadcast is a makeup for the rained-out game against the San Diego Padres on May 7.

That game was the last of a 10-game KTLA trial package that the Dodgers and Charter Communications had hoped would either persuade DirecTV to negotiate to add the Dodgers-owned channel or would get fans to switch to Spectrum.

There are no plans to air additional games on KTLA, Charter spokesperson Maureen Huff told The Times last week.

Charter, which sells service under the Spectrum brand, inherited responsibility for the distribution of SportsNet LA when it bought Time Warner Cable last year.

No other major cable or satellite provider in the Los Angeles area has agreed to carry SportsNet LA, a dispute in its fourth season.

