Dodgers' Magic Johnson guarantees World Series victory

Magic Johnson called his shot Thursday night, and he wasn’t shy about it. The Dodgers’ co-owner did not hesitate when he predicted how the team would finish this year.

“The Dodgers are going to win the World Series this year,” Johnson said. “This is our year.”

Johnson spoke at Clayton Kershaw’s annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose event at Dodger Stadium, at which the Dodgers ace — currently on the disabled list because of a back injury — presented Johnson with the Kershaw’s Challenge Impact Award, in honor of the charitable work Johnson and his foundation have done.

“Get healthy,” Johnson told Kershaw in accepting the award. "Lead us.

“That’s the only ring I don’t have, and I need that ring.”

The Dodgers and Lakers are the two most beloved sports teams in Los Angeles, and Johnson is involved in trying to end the championship drought for both.

The Dodgers, with the best record in the major leagues, are trying to win the World Series for the first time since 1988.

The Lakers, with Johnson as the newly installed president of basketball operations, have not won the NBA Finals since 2010. Johnson won five NBA titles as a player with the Lakers.

