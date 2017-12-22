Dodgers claim pitcher Henry Owens

The Dodgers claimed left-hander Henry Owens on waivers Friday, adding a fallen prospect to their stash of pitching depth.

The Boston Red Sox selected Owens out of Huntington Beach Edison in the first round of the 2011 draft, ahead of outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. Owens twice was ranked among the top 50 prospects by Baseball America, but he lost velocity and struggled with command when he arrived in the major leagues.

Owens started 16 games for the Red Sox in 2015-16, with a 4-6 record and 5.19 earned-run average. He also walked 44 in 85 innings.

His command completely betrayed him last season. In 126 innings split between double-A and triple-A, he walked 115, hit 17 batters and threw 17 wild pitches.

The Dodgers claimed him on waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had claimed him two weeks ago from the Red Sox. The Diamondbacks needed to clear a roster spot for Japanese reliever Yoshihisa Hirano, whom they signed to a two-year contract on Friday.

CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? CAPTION Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday, Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday, CAPTION For the second year in a row, the two players worked with the Rams and the non-profit LA Family Housing to help a family transitioning from homelessness. For the second year in a row, the two players worked with the Rams and the non-profit LA Family Housing to help a family transitioning from homelessness.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin