Dodgers to give more playing time to Chris Taylor until Logan Forsythe returns

With the Dodgers braced for a newly extended absence of Logan Forsythe, the team is expected to play Chris Taylor more often at second base, with more bench time for Chase Utley.

“I think Chris has earned that,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The Dodgers had hoped Forsythe, on the disabled list since April 19 because of a broken toe, could be activated on Friday. But he left a minor league rehabilitation assignment Wednesday because of hamstring tightness, and there is no date set for him to resume the assignment.

Utley has started nine of 15 games since Forsythe’s injury, including Friday’s game. He entered play batting .104, the lowest average among the 141 National League players with at least 50 plate appearances. He has one extra-base hit.

Taylor is batting .333, and four of his 10 hits have gone for extra bases. Roberts said Taylor would start Saturday, and many days, but not every day.

“I also want to try to get Chase going,” Roberts said. “If you look at the course of the season, we’re going to need him. I don’t want to put him on ice for the next two weeks, until Logan comes back. There’s a balance. I will run Chris out there more. But I’m not going to completely go away from playing Chase.”

Hill climbing back

Although the Dodgers had considered whether Rich Hill should return as a reliever in the hope it might ease the burden on his blister-prone finger, Roberts indicated Hill could rejoin the starting rotation next Sunday or Monday.

Hill pitched for Class-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday, without the blister recurring. Roberts said Hill would pitch for Rancho Cucamonga again Tuesday and, assuming he can complete five innings or 75 pitches, would rejoin the Dodgers’ rotation thereafter.

Short hops

The Dodgers pushed Brandon McCarthy’s scheduled start from Saturday to Sunday after he “tweaked his shoulder” in the weight room, Roberts said. Clayton Kershaw will start Saturday, on regular rest. … Eric Gagne, who worked out with the Dodgers this spring, signed with the Long Island Ducks of the independent Atlantic League. Gagne, 41, trying to return to the major leagues for the first time since 2008, won the Cy Young Award with the Dodgers in 2003.

