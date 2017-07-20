Dodgers' Alex Wood has franchise-best ERA, but might not be eligible for record

In 1916 — a decade and a half before the Dodgers nickname would stick to the Brooklyn franchise of the National League — Hall of Famer Rube Marquard posted a 1.58 earned-run average for the Brooklyn Robins. That remains the franchise record, even amid the excellence of Clayton Kershaw and Sandy Koufax.

After a century and a year, Marquard’s record could fall. Alex Wood has a 1.56 ERA.

However, Wood might not get the record even if his ERA does not rise. A pitcher must throw a minimum of 162 innings to qualify. The Dodgers stashed Wood in the bullpen to start the season, and they have not let him throw 100 pitches in any game this season, so he is in jeopardy of falling short of the required number of innings.

“I haven’t looked too far ahead,” Wood said.

Wood (11-0) starts Friday against his old employers, the Atlanta Braves. He said he would prefer to win a World Series ring than get his name in the record book as the Dodgers’ all-time single-season leader in ERA.

“I think everybody on the team has one goal in mind, and that is to be playing until the end of October, and into November,” he said. Game 7 of the World Series is scheduled for Nov. 1.

“We don’t have a lot of guys about me, me, me in our clubhouse, which is pretty special. We all have one focus, and we’re already thinking about it.”

Wood, who joined Kershaw at this year’s All-Star game, said he understood that he fit best in the bullpen at the start of the season, since he previously had pitched successfully in relief and Kenta Maeda and Hyun-Jin Ryu never had pitched in relief in the major leagues.

“I think that, from the beginning, even starting in the bullpen, they thought I was one of our best five starters,” Wood said.

“The way it played out and the way it formulated for our team, I had to wear it a little bit, so to speak. You have to control what you can control. That’s what I kept telling myself. I knew I would have an opportunity. You have to take advantage of it. I guess I took a little more than an advantage.”

Buehler off target

Walker Buehler, the Dodgers’ top prospect, made his debut triple-A start Thursday. It did not go well.

Buehler faced five batters. He got no outs — walk, single, walk, walk, single — and was removed after 29 pitches.

The Dodgers consider Buehler close to untouchable in trade talks. They have considered calling him up to the majors this season, most likely as a reliever. He has made 17 starts this season and averaged 61 pitches.

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin