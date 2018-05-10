Justin Turner should be back next week, but he says he's not a savior

Kershaw played catch Wednesday, three days after the Dodgers put him on the disabled list because of biceps tendinitis. Roberts said it was too soon to say whether Kershaw might be able to return after the minimum 10 days on the DL. … The Dodgers put reliever Tony Cingrani on the disabled list because of what they listed as left shoulder inflammation and what Roberts called "a little bit of a dead arm." The team also recalled relievers Scott Alexander and Brock Stewart from triple-A Oklahoma City and returned reliever Yimi Garcia and outfielder Alex Verdugo to Oklahoma City. ... The Dodgers are offering $5 tickets for all remaining home games, starting Friday. The Dodgers will sell 88 such tickets per game, all on the field level. Details: dodgers.com/88 … The Dodgers announced they would sell $1 Dodger Dogs during the May 21 game against the Colorado Rockies. "After 6 long years, the wait is finally over," read an email sent to fans. The last $1 Dodger Dog night was in 2012, the last year the Dodgers did not make the playoffs.