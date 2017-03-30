Dodgers set Opening Day roster

The Dodgers set the opening day roster for what they hope will be their first World Series championship season in 29 years.

“Our expectations among ourselves are to get to the World Series and win it,” Manager Dave Roberts said.

With a round of roster cuts Thursday, the Dodgers finalized their 25-man roster. They can make changes in case of injury; the official roster need not be turned into the league before Sunday.

STARTING PITCHERS: Clayton Kershaw, Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill, Brandon McCarthy, Hyun-Jin Ryu.

RELIEF PITCHERS: Kenley Jansen, Sergio Romo, Grant Dayton, Luis Avilan, Chris Hatcher, Alex Wood, Ross Stripling.

CATCHERS: Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes.

INFIELDERS: Adrian Gonzalez, Logan Forsythe, Corey Seager, Justin Turner, Chase Utley, Enrique Hernandez.

OUTFIELDERS: Yasiel Puig, Joc Pederson, Andrew Toles, Franklin Gutierrez, Scott Van Slyke.

The Dodgers sent catcher Bobby Wilson, infielder Chris Taylor and outfielder Trayce Thompson to triple-A Oklahoma City.

Roberts said the Dodgers want Thompson to play every day to regain his form. Thompson did not play after July 10 last season because of a back injury.

Roberts said the ability to play multiple positions clinched the final roster decisions. Barnes, the backup catcher, can play second base, third base, and center field. Hernandez was retained over Taylor as the backup shortstop “solely based” on Hernandez’s ability to play center field, Roberts said.

Seager, who has been limited to five Cactus League at-bats because of what Roberts has called an “oblique-ish” injury, is expected to play in the Dodgers’ exhibition finale Saturday at Dodger Stadium. Seager has not played in an exhibition since March 3.

