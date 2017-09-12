Dodgers to open 2018 season against Giants; Mexico City games uncertain

The Dodgers’ march toward the 2018 pennant will begin in March.

The Dodgers will open the 2018 season on Thursday, March 29, against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. They will end the season on Sunday, Sept. 30, at San Francisco.

The opening day is the earliest in major league history, the result of the new collective bargaining agreement that pushed the start of the season forward four days to allow for additional off days during the season.

The Dodgers will play their interleague games against the American League West, including six games against the Angels, up from four this year.

The Dodgers will play the Angels in Anaheim July 6-8 and in Los Angeles July 13-15. The Dodgers also will play host to the Oakland Athletics, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium and will play road games against the A’s, Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

The schedule released Tuesday did not include the proposed Mexico City series between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres. The logistics remain unresolved for the proposed series, but a league official said all or part of the April 16-18 series in San Diego could be moved to Mexico City if those details can be settled.

