Dodgers' season-ticket wait list is no more

The Dodgers’ waiting list for season tickets is no more.

After three years in which the Dodgers capped season tickets at 35,000 and established a waiting list, season tickets are currently on sale for all levels of Dodger Stadium, at a prorated price.

In the 2015-16 offseason, the Dodgers said they had “several thousand” fans on the waiting list.

Now, barely more than a year later, there is no list. The Dodgers have sold 8% fewer tickets for their first 10 home games this year than they did last year.

The Dodgers’ smallest crowd last year: 38,858. The team has attracted smaller crowds in four of its first 10 home dates this year.

“We’re still shooting to be No. 1 in baseball,” said David Siegel, the Dodgers’ vice president of ticket sales. “That’s where we expect to be.”

The Dodgers sold 3.7 million tickets last season, leading the major leagues for the fourth consecutive year. Even at their current pace, they would sell 3.45 million tickets, more than any other team sold last year, and the pace should pick up when school is out, the weather warms up, and the opponents extend beyond the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colorado Rockies and San Diego Padres.

Siegel declined to say what reasons fans have offered for not renewing season tickets. The price of most season tickets has risen significantly in each of the past three years.

He said the Dodgers are “confident” they will have sold 35,000 season tickets by the end of the year.

