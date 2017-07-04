Dodgers' Justin Turner leads race for final spot on NL All-Star team

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner leads the five-man race for the final spot on the National League All-Star team, Major League Baseball said Tuesday.

In the “Final Vote” program, Turner leads Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, with Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon in third, Colorado Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds in fourth and Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour in fifth.

Turner is batting .382. He leads NL third basemen in WAR but ranks 12th in plate appearances; he was on the disabled list because of a hamstring injury.

On Sunday, when closer Kenley Jansen blamed Dodgers fans for not electing Turner and shortstop Corey Seager, Turner said he would happily accept an All-Star invitation through the Final Vote, as an injury replacement, or by any other means.

In his first year in the majors, 21-year-old Cody Bellinger is in the All-Star Game, and in the home run derby too. Seager, 23, has made the All-Star team in each of his two full seasons.

Turner, 32, is in his ninth major league season. Last season was his first with 500 at-bats.

“I’m not like Belly and Corey,” Turner said. “I’m getting up there in age. Whatever opportunity I get, I’ll gladly take it.”

Turner has offered fans voting for him a chance to win autographed memorabilia.

