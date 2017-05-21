Dodgers option pitcher Julio Urias to triple-A Oklahoma City

Julio Urias may yet fulfill his considerable potential. For now, he is a 20-year-old struggling to pitch consistently in the major leagues.

The Dodgers have decided he should search for that consistency in the minor leagues. On Sunday, within hours of failing to survive the third inning of his latest start, the Dodgers optioned Urias to triple-A Oklahoma City.

Urias is 0-2 with a 5.40 earned-run average. He has walked more batters (14) than he has struck out (11).

There are only five National League West pitchers who have thrown 20 innings and posted a higher ERA: three members of the San Diego Padres and Tyler Anderson of the Colorado Rockies.

The Dodgers deferred Urias’ start to the season, conserving his innings to protect his young arm, in the hope he would pitch well enough to stay in the major league rotation for the rest of the season. Instead, of the last 36 batters he has faced, he has given up 14 hits and struck out one.

“The inconsistency of hitting his location has, unfortunately, been consistent,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

To replace Urias on the roster, the Dodgers recalled reliever Josh Ravin from Oklahoma City.

