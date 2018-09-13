Fenway fan hit in head by bat that slipped out of Devon Travis' hands

A man sitting in the box seats at Wednesday night's Red Sox game was hit on the forehead by a bat that slipped out of Devon Travis' hands in the eighth inning.

Toronto's Devon Travis loses his bat during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox on Sept. 12. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

A fan gets hit by the bat after it flew over the protective screening at Fenway Park. Charles Krupa / Associated Press

Fans react after Devon Travis' bat flies into the stands. One man was struck by the bat and needed medical attention. Charles Krupa / Associated Press

The bat cleared the netting along the baseline and landed about 15 rows up in the box seats, about midway between third base and home plate. Security scrambled for towels and a stretcher was brought to take the man away.